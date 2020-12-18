President Muhammadu Buhari

Pro-democracy and good governance group, Concerned Nigerians, has hailed Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari as he clocks 78. In a statement signed by its Convener, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, the group urged the president to sign the electoral bill into act and put a stop to election rigging in the country.

According to him, “We wish to use this medium to congratulate President Buhari on his 78th birthday. We pray God keeps him and give him the ability to halt the insecurity and maladministration presently ravaging the country.

In a country where the average life expectancy is 53 years, God has been exceedingly merciful to President. Nigerians have equally demonstrated their trust in him by voting him as an elected president, twice. President Buhari must repay this trust by putting the people first, going forward. Nigerians are suffering and many, who ordinarily would have celebrated their 78th birthday, someday, are lying dead under the ground. This is a time for sober reflection.

More importantly, President Buhari must take urgent steps to sign the electoral bill into law, when same is transmitted to him by the National Assembly. The president must also take steps to halt rigging of elections by hos party, the APC. This is the only legacy Nigeria demands from him at this time. The president must shun political, tribal or religious sentiments, and bequeath to Nigerians, an electoral Act that will change the face of elections and governance in this country. This, is all we ask from him.

