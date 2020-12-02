[FILES] John Nwodo, President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Concerns yesterday trailed the call by newly-registered Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly for the disbandment and investigation of mainstream Ohanaeze Ndigbo, led by Chief Nnia Nwodo, for allegedly operating without registration and certification by law.

A renowned lawyer, Amobi Nzelu, acting on behalf of the newly-registered Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly, led by Basil Onuorah, had petitioned the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), National Security Adviser and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), indicating that the mainstream apex Igbo body was an illegal association and cannot transact any business like it is doing now, including the proposed election.

But reacting to the development, former President-General of Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazuruike, stated that “someone has been hired to do a dirty job”, stressing that the existence of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has been a sore point to some people for decades.

Uwazuruike, an aspirant to the office of the President-General, added: “The current threat may be a storm in a teacup but care must be taken not to play into their hands. Yes, it is the hand of Essau but the voice of Jacob. The renegades have a mandate to denigrate Ohanaeze Ndigbo and consign it to the dustbin of history. I can assure you that Ndigbo has seen worse situations and shall triumph once again. The collaborators are falling over themselves in their nefarious acts.”

Also, former National Chairman of the defunct United Progressive Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie, who described the development as “embarrassing”, stated that it was unfortunate the Nzelu could yield his services to issues that could cause disintegration in Igboland.

“I am thoroughly disappointed that Amobi Nzelu, a very senior lawyer who I have tremendous respect for will lend himself to this charade and shenanigan. As a matter of fact, those people went to the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to register, which they have never pretended about is Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly. The Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly is not the same as Ohanaeze Ndigbo. There is no relationship between Ohanaeze Ndigbo with an NGO that was registered with Corporate Affairs, that is one thing that is very clear.

“Having said that, if the people did not mean any mischief, why will they go and use the name Ohanaeze, just to confuse people?” he said.

He stated that other ethnic socio-cultural organisations like Afenifere and Arewa were not registered and warned those propagating the idea to desist or face the wrath of Ndigbo.

Meanwhile, Nwodo has described as “highly fallacious and spurious” a letter circulating in the social media purported to have been written to him by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani socio-cultural organisation.

He described it as laughable, saying it was the handiwork of unsuccessful detractors.