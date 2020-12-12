Cardinal Okogie, Archbishop Martins, Lagos, Anambra govts condole Rev. Father Anumba

The cold hands of death have snatched a Martriach and foremost woman leader, Lolo Mrs Fidelia Anumba, a.k.a. Mama Fada, from Ihiteukwa village in Orsu-Ihiteukwa, Orlu Senatorial zone in Imo State,

The funeral rites of late Lolo Mrs Fidelia Anumba will be held on January 8, 2021 in her country home and residence at Chief (Dr) G. Anumba crescent, Ihiteukwa village in OrsuIhiteukwa, Orlu in Imo State. There will be a Holy Mass at Sacred Heart Parish, Orsu-Ihiteukwa.

Lolo Fidelia Anumba was the mother of Father Peter Anumba who has been inundated with condolence messages from prominent members of the church and the society at large.

The late matriarch was blessed with many children, some of who are based abroad. Among the children is Reverend Father, Peter Anumba, Osj of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Oke Afa, Lagos. Father Anumba is the first indigenous African Priest of the Congregation of the Oblates of St. Joseph.

Sympathisers have been flocking the home of Rev. Fr. Anumba since the demise of his mother while condolence messages have been pouring in from far and near.

A message from Anthony Cardinal Olubunmi Okogie, Archbishop Emeritus of Lagos, says, “With a heavy heart I received your message announcing the demise of your mother, Lolo Mrs Fidelia Anumba. It is painful but necessary to condole with you and the Anumba’s family with a woman who gave her son for the service of God and humanity.”

Continuing Cardinal Okogie said, “her sojourn on earth was a significant landmark noted for selfless service, her family’s unity and a deep sense of service for others. May God forgive her frailties.”

The Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Adewale Martins also sent words of comfort to the bereaved Rev Fr Anumba. Said he, “On behalf of the entire Clergy, Religious and Faithful in the Lagos Archdiocese of Lagos, we are indeed grateful to God for the gift of her life, particularly for letting her attain the age of 71. Life legacies are not measured by the length of days alone but from association with you, we see that your mother impacted on the life of her family.

“While her death brings grief to the whole family, we ask you to be consoled by our hope that Jesus, the Resurrection and the Life will welcome her to his Kingdom, where there will be no more pain, no more sorrows and all tears will be wiped away.”

Peter Ajayi, the Senior Special Assistant on Political Affairs to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu also sent his condolences to Reverend Anumba. He said, “News of the death of your mother, Lolo Mrs Fidelia Anumba was a huge shock to me in the sense that it came at a time when her motherly care and advise were mostly needed, moreso, when she was supposed to be reaping all the good fruits from her children.

“Your mother was a good and kind leader both in the church and society. She will be sorely missed.”

In his message, Anambra State Commissioner for Agriculture, Honourable Nnandi Onukwuba said,Lolo Anuma was a devoted christian, a philanthropist and a virtuous woman that impacted positively on the lives of everyone who came in contact with,” adding, “losing a parent is never easy. May you find solace in memories you shared with your mom.”