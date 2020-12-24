German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on as she arrives to answer MPs’ questions regarding the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic on December 16, 2020, at the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) in Berlin. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was “confident” a Brexit deal hammered out between the European Union and the United Kingdom on Thursday was a “good outcome”.

“We will quickly be able to determine whether Germany can support today’s result of the negotiations,” she said in a statement, adding that her cabinet would meet in a telephone conference Monday to review the accord.

“I am very confident that we have a good result.”

Merkel, who holds the rotating EU presidency until the end of the year, said it was of “historic importance” that the bloc and Britain had managed to reach agreement on their future ties.

“With this deal, we create the basis for a new chapter in our relations,” she said.

“Even outside the European Union, Britain will remain an important partner for Germany and the European Union.”