The United Nations Positive Livelihood Award Centre, UN-POLAC, on Wednesday, appointed the Santuscom Agro-Hub Investment Nigeria Limited, Chief Paul Santus Ofana, as International Peace Advocate.

The appointment was disclosed in a statement released by Trustees of POLAC, which explained that the basis of appointing the rising agribusiness entrepreneur is because of his pedigree and commitment to peace initiatives and achievements.

The UN-POLAC is an international autonomous institution, established in the year 2001 with the UN and UNESCO following General Assembly Resolution declaring 2001-2010 as a decade of peace and non-violence.

POLAC’s mandate is to enhance the effectiveness of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and UNESCO culture of peace project, particularly the maintenance of peace and security and the restoration of human dignity.

The statement reads in part, “In view of the foregoing, the trustees of POLAC recognize that you (Ofana) exemplify these qualities and wish to convey to you their decision to appoint you an International Peace Advocate.

“As an International Peace Advocate, you can be called upon for peacemaking, conflict resolution, and other activities that encourage peace and positive living in line with the best international practices.”

The statement also indicates that in line with the UN General Assembly’s declaration, POLAC collaborates with UNESCO to commemorate the ‘Human Rights Day 2020’ with the Theme: ‘Stand Up for Human Rights’.

“This day, therefore, provides individuals globally a shared date to reiterate the fact that “Global Peace is a collective responsibility”. As part of the event for the celebration, there will be appointment/presentation and awards as International Peace Advocates to individuals of proven integrity who exhibit the ideals of living for the sake of others and commit themselves to promote universal moral values, strong family life, social harmony, inter-religious and ethnic co-operation and the culture of peace.

“In addition to acknowledging these special qualities, the appointment encourages these individuals to be role models in community services & peacemaking”, it added.

