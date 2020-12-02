Confusion rocking the circle of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kano State has taken dramatic dimension as a faction of the opposition declared preparedness to partake in the council poll.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, an acclaimed pro tempo chairman of the party, Muhammina Bako Lamido insisted that the PDP will soon unveil it’s 44 chairmanship and 484 aspirants for the seat of councillors for the council poll slated for 16th January 2021.

The Kwankwasiyya faction of PDP on Tuesday announced their intention to boycott the poll, allegedly the process had already been compromised by governor Umar Ganduje.

Leader of the Kwankwasiyya PDP Danladi Abdulhameed also accused Kano state government of undue interference which already predetermined the outcome of the poll.

However, Lamido who is leading the Ambassador Aminu Wali’s faction of PDP, debunked the position of Danladi, claiming he has no authority to speak for the party.

