The Chief Medical Director of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, Prof. IkpemeIkpeme, has directed all those who had close contact with the late Cross River Police Commissioner, CP Abdulkadir Jimoh, to report for isolation.

Professor Ikpeme gave the instructions while reacting to the death of the Police Commissioner at the COVID-19 Isolation Centre in the hospital this morning.

According to the CMD, CP Jimoh was brought to the hospital practically dead, therefore, he advised all those who were with him to report for COVID-19 tests and self-isolation.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Mr. Jimoh, died of respiratory complications which some quarters linked to COVID-19.

The CP who is from Kwara State died at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH, on Friday, December 18, after suffering from complications.

It was gathered that plans are on the way to move the body of the late Jimoh to Kwara State where he would be interred according to Islamic rites.

A distraught police officer noted that the CP was diabetic and had been ill for some time.

“They told us to report today at State Police Command headquarters by 3.00 pm in solidarity with him as he is to be given an award for excellent services but nobody told us he is dead.”. The police source added.

Similarly, the Cross River state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has expressed shock and sadness over the death of the state CP, Abudukadir Jimoh, describing his passing as a great loss to the state, country and the police force.

Ayade in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, described Jimoh as “a brave and courageous officer who was a central figure in the fight against kidnapping and other crimes in the state.”

