Ogadi Onwuaduegbo

Continental Re has announced the appointment of Mr Ogadi Onwuaduegbo as Regional Director, Anglophone West Africa effective January 2021.

The position was until recently held by Mr Shola Ajibade whose 5-year employment contract period terminates in December 2020 as he nears retirement in line with the Company’s policy.

Mr Ogadi is an accomplished insurance professional with more than a decade’s experience gained both in Nigeria and the UK. He has a strong background in business development and broking with a proven track record working across most classes of insurance including onshore construction, oil & gas, aviation and cyber.

“We have selected Ogadi to accelerate our ongoing strategy for Anglophone, West Africa, the region of our corporate genesis. We still see significant growth opportunities that require an emphasis on advisory skills in underwriting and claims handling, risk assessment, and relationship management – all of which were factors that led to Ogadi’s selection” says Dr Femi Oyetunji, Group Managing Director.

“I join Continental Re at an opportune moment in its journey. I am happy to pick up the pace in executing the current strategy in line with the Company’s value proposition for claims settlement excellence,” comments Mr Ogadi Onwuaduegbo.

Ogadi is a Chartered Insurer, Insurance Institute of London. He holds an MSc Management from Robert Gordon University, UK and a BSc Actuarial Science and Insurance from The University of Lagos, Nigeria. He has worked for reputable organizations including Marsh Limited, London and Afro-Asian Insurance Services, London where until most recently he held the role of Senior Broker and Business Producer for Nigeria.

At the same time, Mr Nkwenti Njah has joined the Lagos team as Head: Life, Anglophone West Africa. He has over 14 years’ experience in risk management, actuarial, finance, accounting and auditing skills. He was previously Head of Risk, Actuarial and Life for our CIMA region.

Nkwenti holds an MSc Actuarial Science, University of Lisbon Portugal and an MSc Economics, University of BUEA, Cameroon. His undergraduate degree was a BSc Accounting, University of BUEA, Cameroon.

Nkwenti succeeds Mr Olaolu Omifare who has officially retired from his position as Head, Life & Health Operations – having served the Company for 24 years.

“Reflecting on our robust succession strategy, we believe that these two appointments will bring dynamism to our Anglophone team as we continue to build mutually beneficial partnerships with our stakeholders,” says Dr Oyetunji.

