An American university has apologised to the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, over his controversial ‘appointment’ as a visiting professor by one of its officials.

The East Carolina University (ECU), in an apology letter dated December 8, was, however, silent on if and how it would penalise the official who sent the ’embarrassing’ appointment letter to Mr Ganduje.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the chief press secretary to Mr Ganduje, Abba Anwar, announced that his principal’s appointment was contained in a letter sent to him by Victor Mbarika, on November 30.

Mr Mbarika is a lecturer at the International Center for IT and Development at East Carolina University College of Business.

He quoted the letter as saying that “Ganduje’s choice is a depiction of close monitoring of his achievements as a governor in the last couple of years. Which eventually earned him global recognition and commendation.

“You have been a source of motivation to the Nigerian youths both at home and in the diaspora at large. We are amazed at your accomplishments both as the Executive Governor of Kano State, Nigeria, Fellow National Association of Educational Administration and Planning, Nigeria, and your investment in Human Capital Development.”

Denial

Curious that such an appointment was given to Mr Ganduje despite being caught on video in 2018 accepting bribes from a contractor, PREMIUM TIMES sent an email to the school, seeking authentication of the report.

The institution then responded to this newspaper with a letter it sent to Mr Ganduje, which was signed by its Interim Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, B. Grant Hayes.

While the university confirmed that Mr Mbarika was its faculty member, it said he had no authority to make such an appointment.

“I must inform you that the letter you received from Dr. Victor Mbarika, on November 30, 2020 does not convey an authorized offer of appointment or establish any position of scholar or professor at East Carolina University (“ECU”).

“Only the Chancellor, myself, or another official identified in ECU’s published statement on Delegation of Contracting Authority for the Division of Academic Affairs may authorize or sign appointment letters under which faculty are employed. Dr. Mbarika is not such an official,” the official told Mr Ganduje.

Angry Kano govt

In reaction to the ECU rescinding letter, the Kano State Government demanded an apology from the school and called for punishment of its officials for “attempting to embarrass the governor and the good people of Kano state.”

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Usman Alhaji, said they were pained by the uproar garnered by the controversial appointment that attempted to embarrass Mr Ganduje.

Mr Alhaji said his boss never asked for appointments in any university or institution of higher learning within and outside Nigeria.

The government expressed shock over the content of the letter from the Office of the Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs of the University, admitting an error in conveying the message notifying the appointment.

We didn’t mean to embarrass Ganduje

Although Mr Mbarika, who signed the controversial appointment letter, is yet to respond to speak on the matter, the institution has explained that it never planned to embarrass the governor.

The disclosure was contained in an advertorial statement signed by Mr Hayes and published on The Nation Newspaper on December 8.

“Dear Governor, I am in receipt of your correspondence dated December, 7, 2020. Please be advised that I recognise your communication provides a summary of your educational accomplishments and you demonstrate appropriate credentials generally held by those appointed to faculty positions. I also regret that this situation has caused embarrassment, as that was not the intention of East Carolina University, nor was it the reason for my letter.”

On the penalty for Mr Mbarika, the school said “Please be advised that Chapter 126 of the North Carolina General statutes mandates that personnel information of ECU employees remain confidential so that I am unable to respond to the additional request for information made by your correspondence. I wish your excellency all the best in your future endeavors and once again express regret for any confusion that may have resulted from the November 30, 2020 correspondence.”.

Frustrating Probe

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Ganduje frustrated the probe of his bribery scandal in 2018 when he was caught on video collecting dollar notes from a contractor in the state.

Despite the fact that Daily Nigerian reporter, Jafaar Jafaar, defended the video’s authenticity before the Kano State house of assembly, Mr Ganduje got a court injunction to stop the probe.

He contested again in 2019 and was re-elected. The scandal, however, got Mr Ganduje a nickname, “Gandollar”.