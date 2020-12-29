One of the campaign promises of President Muhammadu Buhari was to stage an all-round war against corruption using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). It is almost six years down the line and to say that genuine efforts have been made in this war, would be akin to a scenario where a basket is being used to fill a bucket. However, the Buhari administration believes otherwise. It is of the opinion that a milestone in the corruption fight was is gradually being reached.

The Street Journal shares some of these corruption cases tied with unusual strings of controversies.

The NCDC corruption saga

Following allegations of financial impropriety and abuse of office, with officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Auditor-General of the Federation alleging that the Niger Delta Development Commission, spent N82.5bn between January and May 2020, the House of Representatives committee on NDDC led by Reps Olubumi set up an investigative panel. The committee alleged that the NDDC also spent N248m on stakeholders’ engagement from February 18 to May 31, 2020, despite the pandemic. With stakeholders from the Niger-Delta region expressing worries about the lack of developmental infrastructure in the area and why the scholarships of students from the region wasn’t being remitted to the students, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a forensic audit to begin from when the NDDC was established in 2001.





Orji Uzor Kalu Vs EFCC and how the Supreme Court overturned jail sentence

When Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court in Abuja, had on December 5, 2019, sentenced Orji Uzor Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, to 12 years in prison for stealing public funds totalling N7.65bn while in office, little did anyone know that Kalu who is the Senate Chief Whip will not complete his sentence. After a trial that lasted 12 years, Kalu was sentenced alongside a co-conspirator, Mr Ude Udeogu who bagged a 10-year jail term. Similarly, a third defendant, Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited, was ordered to be wound up and its assets be forfeited to the Nigerian government. However, things took a different turn when the Supreme Court, in May 2020, nullified Kalu’s conviction and also quashed that of Ude Udeogu. The seven-man panel of the Apex Court led by Justice Ejembi Eko, declared the conviction of Kalu and Udeogu as null and void on the ground that Idris was already a Justice of the Court of Appeal as at the time he delivered the judgment sentencing the appellants.

Olisa Metuh

The EFCC had prosecuted Olisa Metuh, a former spokesperson of the PDP, along with his company Destra Investment Limited, before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja on seven counts of illegally receiving N400 million from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), under Colonel Sambo Dasuki. On February 25, 2020, Justice Abang convicted and sentenced the former PDP spokesman to seven years imprisonment. Dissatisfied with the decision of the court, Metah approached the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal with an application seeking to set aside the ruling of the lower court. On December 24, 2020, Metuh was admitted a N250m bail and released from the Kuje custodial centre, Abuja, one week after the Court of Appeal upturned his conviction and ordered a retrial.

Ex-Pension Boss, Abdulrasheed Maina VS EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC had arraigned Maina before Justice Abang, on October 25, 2019, alongside his son, Faisal; and his firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd on 12 counts of money laundering. They also alleged that he used his firm to launder N2 billion and also used some of it to acquire properties in Abuja. Maina in a bid to escape justice jumped bail twice in the course of the trial. His last bail jump prompted the trial judge to remand Senator Ali Ndume who stood as a surety for him, in theKuje Correctional Centre for five days after he failed to produce Maina in court. Maina was later rearrested in Niamey, Niger Republic, where he fled to. Since his return, there have been series of court sittings including one where he fainted.



Faisal Maina Vs EFCC

He is the son of Abdulrasheed Maina who is also being prosecuted by the EFCC on a three-count charge of false declaration of assets and money laundering to the tune of N58 million. Faisal like his father also jumped bail and stopped attending his trial which continued in his absence. This prompted Justice Okon Abang of the Fedeal High Court in Abuja to revoke his bail conditions on Nov.24, 2020. The trail judge also ordered that Faisal’s surety, Umar Dan-Galadima, who represents Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara, to forfeit the landed property used as guarantee for the N60 million bail bond to the government since he failed to produce the defendant.



Joshua Dariye VS EFCC

The EFCC had charged Dariye to court in 2007, accusing him of diverting N1.126 billion from the Plateau state government’s ecological fund. Subsequently, Justice Adebukola Banjoko, an FCT High Court judge in Gudu, in June 2018, sentenced Dariye to 14 years imprisonment having found him guilty of 15 out the 23 counts launched against him. In November 2018, an Appallate Court reduced the jail term by four years after the former governor had appealed his conviction. However things took a different turn two weeks ago as the former governor who has been serving his sentence at the Kuje Correctional center approached the Supreme Court seeking to void his conviction. At the court hearing on December 17, 2020, Kanu Agabi, Dariye’s counsel, urged the court to show mercy, adding that his client’s conviction was speculative.

“Here is a man sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. 10 years is more than a lifetime for some people. You should show mercy. Reduce the sentence substantially, I beg you,” Agabi pleaded.

A five-man panel of the apex court led by Mary Odili has fixed March 21, 2021, for judgment.

The Ibrahim Magu Controversy

Many had described the case of Ibrahim Magu, the former Acting Chairman of the EFCC as the that of the hunter becoming the hunted. Following allegations of abuse of power and embezzlement of recovered loots by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, Magu was suspended as EFCC Chairman and brought before a panel headed by Justice Salami (retd) which was set up to probe the allegations. After long months of sittings, with witnesses presenting their cases, the panel, in its report to President Buhari, recommended his sack which he (Magu) has continued to contend with, on grounds that he was not given fair hearing.

How Ministry of Petroleum Resources spent N116m on stationeries

The Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation had on December 10, 2020, before the Senate Committee on Public Accounts revealed that officials of the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources spent N116 million to buy biros, letterhead and toners in one year (2015). The revelation set tongues wagging with many civil society groups and individuals calling on President Buhari, AGF Malami and the EFCC to investigate how such could happen in an administration that claimed to be fighting corruption. The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), urged President Buhari and Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, to use their leadership positions to urgently probe how N116 million was spent on biros, letterhead and toners in 2015, and also disclose the amount spent on the same items between 2016 and 2020.



Ex Governor Jonah Jang VS EFCC

The EFCC, in June 2018, had prosecuted Jang on a 12-count charge of diverting N6.3bn state funds alongside a former cashier in the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Yusuf Pam. The former governor was a ‘special guest’ at the Jos prison where he spent eight days and his presence led to the restoration of power supply at the prison.

At the last sitting on Nov. 5, 2020, an EFCC witness, Uchenna Innocent Igwe, who was a senior manager and head, Jos branch of Zenith Bank from 2014 to 2015, told the trial Judge how N2 billion Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSME), granted by the federal government through the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) for provision of affordable credit to participants, was diverted.

After a cross-examination of the witness, Jang’s counsel, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, applied that his client be granted leave to travel to United Arab Emirate for medical treatment, promising that he will be back before the next adjourned date.

Justice Dabup granted the prayer and adjourned the matter till February 16, 17 and 18, 2021 for continuation of trial.



N521bn money heist by ex governor Theodore Orji and son

Following a 2017 petition filed by a group, Fight Corruption: Save Nigeria Group, accusing Orji, who served two terms as governor of Abia between 2007 and 2015, of withdrawing N500 million monthly as security vote from the state’s treasury during his eight years in office, the EFCC grilled Orji and his son in February 2020. The petitioners accused him of diverting “N383 billion revenue from the Federation Account, N55 billion Excess Crude revenue, N2.3 billion Sure-P revenue, N1.8 billion ecological funds, N10.5 billion loan, N12 billion Paris Club refund, N2 billion agricultural loan, and N55 billion ASOPADEC money while in office.”

According to the petition, the N500million the former governor allegedly withdrew monthly was not part of the security funds expended on the Nigerian Police, the Nigerian Army, DSS, Navy anti-Kidnapping Squad, anti-robbery Squad, purchase of Security equipment and vehicles for the security agencies. The petitioners also accused Orji’s son, Chinedum Orji, of owning about 100 accounts in different banks.

Orji served Mr Oriji Uzor Kalu as Chief of Staff before succeeding him as Abia governor in 2007.



