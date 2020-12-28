The year 2020 which started on a great note for Nigeria soon became bleak following developments like the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic which saw a lockdown being imposed to curtail the spread, the #EndSARS protest which started peacefully before being hijacked by hoodlums and finally, the country sliding into a recession. However, in the midst of all of these challenges were a series of political happenings, many of which generated controversies. The Street Journal xrays 10 of these political controversies.

Lauretta Onochie’s nomination as INEC Commissioner: Her nomination as a commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was trailed with controversies due to her position as a personal aide to the President. It riled civil society groups, the opposition party, as well as prominent individuals. This is because the constitution forbids for partisan persons to be members of INEC – a body charged under the constitution to conduct free and fair elections. With Ms Onochie being loyal to the President and a staunch APC member, her confirmation by the Senate was aborted.

Supreme Court ousting of Emeka Ihedioha and pronouncing Hope Uzodinma, Imo Governor: Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma earned the nickname Supreme Court governor because the Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP as governor of Imo state on January 14, 2020, and declared him as the valid winner of the governorship election that held in the state on March 9, 2019, despite coming 4th in the gubernatorial election, Despite the fact that this development didn’t go down well in opposing camps, Uzodinma has remained governor.

How Ishaq Bello lost ICC bid after forceful nomination: Despite his forceful nomination by President Buhari on June 10, 2020, the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Ishaq Bello, still lost his bid to become a judge at the International Criminal Court (ICC). An ICC committee had earlier reported that it ranked Mr Bello low amongst the 20 judges nominated in October and how his poor performance may have fluffed Nigeria’s chances. The ICC said Mr Bello lacked knowledge of the workings of the court. According to the results of the poll released by the International Court, Mr Bello polled 12 votes out of the 117 votes in the first round of the election, making him the second-lowest performer after Milandou Prosper, the nominee of The Republic of Congo. In the second round, Mr Bello polled only five votes out of 110 votes, which represented 4.5 per cent of the total votes cast. The result came as a slap to Nigeria.

Governor Akeredolu and his erstwhile deputy, Ajayi’s saga: What started as a faceoff behind the scenes between the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Agboola Ajayi soon degenerated to the latter defecting from the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC to People Democratic Party, PDP, in a bid to contest the State’s guber polls which held on October 20, 2020. Jegede alleged that Akeredolu not only starved his office of funds, but also tried to have him impeached. Unfortunately, Jegede’s plans to floor his principal in the October 20 gubernatorial polls, backfired as Akeredolu emerged winner.







Mallam Sanusi Lamido Sanusi’s dethronement: The dethronement of Mallam Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano on the 10th of March, 2020 and banished out, from the ancient city of Kano city to Nasarawa State, was one shock too many. While the Kano Government said Sanusi was removed for disobeying the law guiding the Kano Emirate Council, others were of the opinion that the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, through his vocal statements about the North being backwards, made the governor feel threatened. Recently, at a book launch held in honour of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, the Kano State Governor accused Sanusi of unethical conducts, saying he had to dethroned him by giving him the “Jonathan Medicine.”



Godwin Obaseki and Adams Oshiomhole drama: The root of the feud between Governor Godwin Obaseki and Adams Oshiohmole, the former Chairman of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC, was basically because of Oshiomhole’s overbearing influence and the need to control Obaseki in governing the state. The fallout of the feud which lingered for over a year got Oshiomhole removed as APC chairman. Oshiomhole would later retaliate by ensuring that Obaseki didn’t get the governorship ticket to run for a second term on the platform of APC. Unperturbed, Obaseki moved to the People Democratc Party, PDP and won the election to govern Edo State for a second term.





Governor Dave Umahi’s defection to APC: When the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi blamed his defection from the People Democratic Party to the ruling party, APC, on the injustice meted out to the South-east by the PDP while adding that he has no regrets with his action. Umahi who is also the Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum expected top PDP party shots in Ebonyi to join him but when they refused to, it led to a major feud between him and the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, especially and prominent sons of Ebonyi state who were members of the PDP.

APC accusation of Zamfara governor, Bello Matawalle’s sponsorship of bandits: Shortly after the rescue of the 344 schoolboys abducted from the Government Science School Kankara, Katsina State, the All Progressives Congress, APC, accused the Zamfara State Government of sponsoring banditry in the state. Expectedly, Matawalle didn’t take this accusation lightly and accused the ruling party of bad leadership.

Seyi Makinde and Ayo Fayose feud: The root cause of the feud between the chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the southwest region, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, is leadership tussle, who controls the party machinery. While a faction of the PDP in Ekiti loyal to Senator Biodun Olujimi remains loyal to the leadership of Makinde in the southwest, other PDP members in Ekiti, especially national and state assembly members, have remained faithful to Fayose. The feud has seen Fayose call himself a senior politician while describing Makinde as a baby governor. Fayose was once quoted to have said, “Governor Makinde is not my leader. He is my follower. Respect should beget respect. I have been a warrior. They thought I would be with EFCC now. But, I am surviving. Tell the baby governor that the way up is the way down. Let Makinde put feeding bottles in the mouth of his dogs. You are called a leader because you earned it, not your title.”





Abike-Dabiri and Isa Pantami’s social media fight: The Director General of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa and the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, in May 2020 fought without shame on social media because of an office space. Dabiri-Erewa, in a video with SaharaReporters, accused Pantami of kicking her staff out of the office given to them by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC). Pantami denied this prompting the NiDCOM boss to describe Pantami as a man whose disrespect for women is legendary.



