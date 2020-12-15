



The proposed inauguration of the 40-member Ohanaeze Ndigbo 2021 electoral committee in Enugu was cancelled yesterday pending the outcome of another meeting of Ime-Obi Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Sunday, December 20, 2020 to resolve disagreements over membership of the committee.

The Guardian learnt that moved by the opposition to the list, which was unveiled at the Ime-Obi meeting of December 6, 2020, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nnia Nwodo, had postponed the inauguration of the committee members and proposed another emergency Ime-Obi meeting for next Sunday.

It was also learnt that although the list was approved at last week’s meeting after opposition from Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, Rochas Okorocha and others, those who wanted the list reviewed continued their campaigns after the meeting.

The Ala-Igbo Development Foundation (ADF), led by Prof. Uzodinma Nwala, had insisted that the Ime-Obi Ohanaeze Ndigbo could not have adopted the list, adding: “The could at best be called a quasi assemblage of some members of the Ohanaeze General Assembly.

“On the list read out by Nwodo as members of the electoral committee, no consultations were made with the states and groups whose representatives Nwodo announced.

“We are familiar with the tradition of getting representatives of states and organisations into any committee of the Ime-Obi Ohanaeze and that tradition is a properly constituted Ime-Obi Ohanaeze.

“And once we get to the point of appointing the electoral committee, states and organisations are requested to stand aside to nominate their representatives and return the list to the Secretary of Ime-Obi Ohanaeze. After which the names of nominees are collated and announced.”

He insisted that doing otherwise was to cause controversy in the election of the next Ohanaeze Executive, which he said, would not be fair to Ndigbo and cautioned Nwodo and his team against plunging the organisation into unnecessary internal rancour.

Meanwhile, four of the five aspirants seeking to succeed Nwodo as President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, had during a zoom meeting organised by a Coalition of Igbo organisations on Sunday, rejected the idea of a consensus candidate for the next Ohanaeze leader.

One of the candidates, Prof. George Obiozor, shunned the meeting in which Dr. Joe Nwaorgu, Dr. Chris Asoluka, Chief Goddy Uwazuruike and Prof. Chidi Osuagwu unveiled their agenda for the apex socio-cultural organisation.