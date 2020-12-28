Despite Nigeria’s enormous gas reserves, the consumption per capita of domestic cooking gas or Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) remains low relative to the population. It’s ironical that the country produces for export and imports for domestic consumption, reports LUCAS AJANAKU .

Mama Obinna, a widow and mother of three, lives in Oko Ewe, a sleepy community in Ogun State with her kids.

A single parent, she survives doing petty business, she relies on a combination of kerosene stove, fire wood and saw dust for cooking. But she relies more on firewood and saw dust because the price of kerosene has hit the stratosphere.

Each time she’s cooking, she elicits a pitiable sight because she would have to either use her mouth to fan the embers an in the process, inhaling gases, including carbon dioxide (Co2), oxides of nitrogen (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and the lethal carbon monoxide (CO).

Her level of awareness, financial status and absence of LPG facility close to her neighbourhood are some of the factors pushing her back from the use of the clean cooking energy. Asked why she has not embraced the use of gas, she asked rhetorically: “Me to use cooking gas? Where am I going to get the money to buy it? So, you want me to die with my kids for house when gas (cylinder) explodes?”

Mama Obinna is but one out of many others across the country, especially in the rural areas that do not use LPG. They rather cook with fire wood thereby fuelling tree felling, leading to desertification and climate change.

It is estimated that the country will be saving about $10billion yearly if 50 per cent of the populace embrace the use of LPG implying that there is correlation between its usage and poverty reduction.

The World Bank Group’s Oil, Gas, and Mining Unit, Sustainable Energy Department, in its study on: The role of Liquefied Petroleum Gas in reducing energy poverty, said increasing household use of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is one of several pathways to meet the goal of universal access to clean cooking and heating solutions by 2030, as stated in the United Nations’ Sustainable Energy for All Initiative.

The UN’ Sustainable Energy for All Initiative, launched in 2011, sets as one of its three objectives universal access to modern energy services—electricity and clean cooking and heating systems—by 2030.

The group said about three billion people rely on solid biomass or coal for cooking and heating, and smoke from such fuel use is estimated to cause four deaths every minute. Universal access will require a multi-pronged approach: advanced cook stoves for biomass and other solid fuels, natural gas for urban households in countries that have or are developing an extensive gas pipeline network, biogas, and LPG. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that more than 40 per cent of households newly gaining access to modern household energy by 2030 in the universal-access scenario will do so by switching to LPG.

The Federal Government’s priority objective is to attain five million metric tons (Mt) of LPG consumption by 2022, which puts the national consumption target at 83.33,000 MT monthly from 2018 to 2022 estimates.

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) said Nigerians consumed 89,910Mt, of LPG in January 2020, 7.9 per cent above the national consumption target of 83,330Mt.

Its Executive Secretary, Abdulkadir Saidu, said over the past two years, domestic LPG consumption has steadily been on the upward swing.

Punitive cost

The World Bank group noted that global LPG prices have more than doubled in real terms in the last decade, increasing at an annual average rate of nine per cent since 2001. This rate of increase is much higher than that for household income in most developing countries. Prices are now sharply higher.

“Even in an efficient market with light tax on LPG, cooking and heating water with LPG would require upwards of $15 every month at today’s LPG prices. As such, LPG is unlikely to be the fuel of the poor,” it said.

The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) blamed the international cost of LPG and the interplay of foreign exchange (forex) for hike in cost and sought full domestication of the product’s market to guard against its volatility like oil prices.

Its Executive Secretary, Mr Bassey Essien, in a statement, said the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) produces four million Mt of gas yearly, but allocates 350,000Mt for domestic consumption.

He said: “We, as marketers, are saying that NLNG and others producing LPG should domesticate it by dedicating sufficient quantity that will cover our domestic consumption.

“We have watched the continuous spike in the price of cooking gas, moving from N4 million to N5 million for a 20MT truck to the current price of N5.3 million within a month interval.

“The current high price of cooking gas is not traceable to marketers (plant owners) or terminal owners but rather to the vagaries of the international price of the commodity and interplay of foreign exchange rates.

“Nigeria consumes about one million Mt of LPG yearly and 65 per cent of the products are imported by marketers.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has no dedicated window of foreign exchange for LPG importers, thus the sourcing of foreign exchange at a high price which ultimately dictates the price the product gets to the marketers.

“This brings to the fore our persistent request for the full domestication of LPG supply in the country to guard against price manipulations by international market and foreign exchange.”

Fresh hopes

The Federal Government has, however, raised hopes of a turnaround in the subsector with the inauguration of Integrated Gas Handling Facility and LPG Processing and Dispensing Plants built and operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), an upstream subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), in Oredo, Edo State.

The plant will cut 260,000 Mt of LPG imports from the United States, create jobs and save about N28billion yearly used in importing cooking gas.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who inaugurated the facility, said: “The Oredo Integrated Gas Handling Facility and its associated NGLs depot will be delivering 240,000 metric tons of commercial grade LPG and propane. It will also deliver about 205 million standard cubic feet per day of lean gas to the domestic market.

“In addition to its import substitution benefits that brings us a step closer to self-sufficiency in LPG production and also supporting the growth of small and medium enterprises in the host communities, this project will create hundreds of direct and indirect employment opportunities for our teeming youths (both skilled and unskilled).

“Apart from being the largest onshore LPG plant in Nigeria with the potential of supplying about 20 per cent of Nigeria’s LPG demand, the Oredo Integrated Gas Handling Facility was carefully situated at a corridor proximate to over 80 per cent of Nigeria’s LPG demand source.”

Buhari said the project was a follow-up to the commitment of the administration towards making the year as Nigeria’s Year of the Gas.

“At the turn of 2020, this administration made solemn declarations to the Nigerian public over its plans to expand the gas sector footprints by scaling-up the development and utilisation of Nigeria’s abundant natural gas resources to help spur industrialisation, provide clean and efficient energy for transportation and household use while increasing our exports into the international market. It is on the backdrop of this commitment that 2020 was dedicated and embodied as Nigeria’s Year of Gas.

“Since then, we have followed through with actions that have translated those plans into tangible projects with monumental value additions to the Nigerian economy. We accomplished key gas infrastructure projects like the OB3 and ELPS 2 and flagged-off the Construction Phase of the 614 km AKK Pipeline Project.

“It was indeed not a coincidence that the completion and commissioning of the aforementioned gas infrastructure projects in this Year 2020 followed the wrap-up of 2019 with the Final Investment Decision (FID) for NLNG Train 7… We are exiting 2020 with yet another milestone of inauguration the Oredo Integrated Gas Handling Facility LPG Processing and Dispensing Plants which will also support the on-going drive towards providing alternative auto fuel under the National Gas Expansion Programme initiative,” Buhari said.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said the project underscored the commitment of NNPC in eliminating gas flares while increasing value realisation from gas.

He added that the entire LPG and propane production is “targeted at the Nigerian market, further affirming the conscious efforts of NNPC and the government in growing its participation in the LPG value chain to boost domestic supply, lower prices and deepen LPG penetration to safeguard our environment.”

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, said the president’s directives to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the NNPC were that “we must deepen domestic gas utilisation and monetisation and provide a platform where Nigerians can benefit from the enormous gas supplies that we have so that job and prosperity can be created and by implication, bring peace to the country.”

He said: “The facility was designed, constructed and delivered with the highest application of Nigerian content and the contractor is a wholly Nigerian company which demonstrated the capacity of Nigerian companies to handle ‘complex’ projects.”

Way forward

There is need for partnership between the public and private sector to sensitise members of the public about LPG. There is considerable scope for improving the quality of information provided by firms to make it more user-friendly. Industry associations and governments in a handful of countries have developed pictorial guides to safety risks, but these efforts are rare. Communicating information widely to the public using different media in nontechnical language is another crucial element in LPG promotion, the World Bank said.

“Because high costs present the greatest barrier to the adoption of LPG, making the market as efficient as possible and passing efficiency gains to consumers to lower prices is crucial to expand household use of LPG. Governments can contribute in various ways. They can encourage hospitality arrangements and third-party access to import terminals and storage tanks, thereby reducing duplication of infrastructure and lowering the barrier to entry. Improving roads can reduce transport costs and enable more areas to be reached, while improving ports and customs clearance could reduce congestion. Better port infrastructure may also facilitate LPG imports in larger parcels, again lowering costs. Fair competition—essential for increasing efficiency—requires establishing a modern regulatory framework, which may include formal adoption of international standards so that they are automatically updated, and effective monitoring and enforcement to curb commercial malpractice and ensure safety. Where institutional capacity is still being developed for monitoring and enforcement, one option is to establish a system of certified installers and private inspectors under government supervision.

“LPG marketers, micro-finance schemes, and others can lower the barrier to LPG adoption by making it easier to finance cylinder deposit fees and stove purchases. There is a niche market for small cylinders, but global experience to date suggests that their role is likely to remain limited.

“Ensuring safety calls for a clear definition of cylinder ownership; assignment of legal responsibility for cylinder maintenance, repair, and replacement; effective enforcement of the ban on cross-filling where such a ban exists; proper training of operators throughout the supply chain; extensive education campaigns for end-users; and penalising companies that refill unsafe cylinders. The regulatory framework in Turkey offers useful lessons. It requires training of all personnel involved in supplying LPG and educating consumers about proper handling of LPG, and sets strict rules about the conditions under which cylinders can be refilled.

“Price subsidies can help those who are otherwise unable to purchase LPG, but are inefficient. Universal price subsidies are regressive, captured largely by middle- and high-income households and vehicle owners,” the study said.