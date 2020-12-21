In a bid to re-invigorate the housing sector, builders have urged the Federal Government to encourage the deployment of new technologies and global practices in the construction industry.







They said this has become necessary due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected the industry, saying that new innovations will help to proffer solutions.







According to a former board member, Council of the Registration of Builders of Nigeria (CORBON), Bala Kaoje, who spoke at 2020 Builders Congress, organised by CORBON in Abuja, such technologies will assist the professionals meet the global best practices.







Kaoje urged professionals in the built industry to advise various level of government on the need for sustainable development policies. He called for support for the social housing scheme meant for the low-income earners.







Also speaking, the Chairman of CORBON, Prof. Kabir Bala, urged the participants to work towards establishing platforms for robust exchange of ideas that will curb building collapse in the country.







Similarly, he called on construction workers to use quality materials that would stand the test of time.







On his part, Builders Congress Committee, Chairman, Aliyu Ova, noted that quackery cuts across all professions, including the building industry, but with new technologies such would be checked.