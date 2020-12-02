Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto has emerged the latest high-profile sports personality to test positive for Coronavirus.

Roberto’s positive status is coming a few days after Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton also tested positive for the same virus.

According to the official statement issued by Barcelona on Wednesday, Roberto tested positive after the latest round of PCR tests carried out on the club’s first-team players on Tuesday.

The club wrote: “After the PCR tests carried out on Tuesday, first-team player Sergi Roberto has tested positive for Covid-19.

“The player is in good health and is isolating at home following his recovery from the injury that occurred on November 21.”

Barcelona assured they have followed the right protocols and there is no cause for alarm over the injured defender.

“The club has informed the relevant sports and health authorities, and all those who had contact with the player were tracked via further PCR tests,” the club added.

Roberto suffered a rupture in the femoral rectus of his right thigh at the end of Atlético Madrid v Barça game (1-0), an injury that means he will be out of action for about two months.

According to Anadolu Agency, Spain reported nearly 20,000 new coronavirus infections and 401 more deaths between Friday and Monday, after a weekend marked by large crowds in some Spanish cities.

It is also reported that as part of the revitalized measures to help curb its spread, La Liga has arranged for special coronavirus packs to be sent to players’ homes each week.

The package includes fliers detailing health recommendations in a child-friendly format and brightly coloured Liga-branded bracelets and keychains filled with hand sanitizer.

The hope is that, by introducing and reinforcing good habits through the players’ children and their families, everyone will benefit.