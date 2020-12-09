Coronavirus, Joe Biden, Davido, Kobe Bryant, and pornstar martinis have been named the top Google Searches in Nigeria in 2020.

Google Nigeria made this known on Wednesday in Lagos when it presented the results of its 2020 Year in Search to the media.

The search trend information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google this year.

Coronavirus was top of everyone’s minds this year and the pandemic’s impact is reflected in the Year in Search lists.

The pandemic notwithstanding, Nigerians’ interest in celebrities, music, movies, and TV shows showed itself strongly again in this year’s Year in Search lists.

From ‘how to make hand sanitizer’ to ‘Rema’, ‘Betty – Butter’ and ‘Mulan’, Nigerians used Search to explore their world in 2020.

See the full list below

Top 10 trending searches (Nigeria)

Coronavirus

US election

Joe Biden

Google Classroom

ASUU

Zoom Live

Rema

Naira Marley

Rahama Sadua

Hushpuppi

Top trending questions (Nigeria)

Who is the new President of America?

When is school resuming in Nigeria?

How to make hand sanitizer

Who is George Floyd?

How to make a face mask?

Who is Joe Biden?

Who is Laycon?

How to make a cake

Who is Aisha Yesufu?

How to make bread

Top trending people (Nigeria)

Joe Biden

Rema

Naira Marley

Rahama Sadau

Hushpuppi

Laycon

Kamala Harris

Omah Lay

Maryam Sanda

Kai Havertz

Top trending recipes (Nigeria)

Pornstar martini recipe

Puff puff recipe

Pancake recipe

Red velvet cake recipe

Meat pie recipe

Chin chin recipe

Bread recipe

Chocolate cake recipe

Oha soup recipe

Egusi soup recipe

Top trending songs (Nigeria)

Davido – Fem

Simi – Duduke

XXXTentacion – Bad

Mayorkun ft Davido – Betty Butter

Rema- Ginger me

Rema – Woman

Burna Boy – Wonderful

Patoranking – Abule

Naira Marley – Tesumole

Davido ft Nicki Minaj – Holy Ground

Google processes more than 40,000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.