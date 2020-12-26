France has confirmed the first case of the more contagious coronavirus variant recently identified in the UK, the French health ministry said on Friday, 25 December.
The ministry said the person was a French citizen in the central town of Tours who had arrived from London on 19 December.
According to News24, the ministry said he was asymptomatic and currently self-isolating at home.
The appearance of the new coronavirus variant in England triggered travel curbs with dozens of countries.
France closed its border but ended its ban on Wednesday, 22 December, providing people tested negative before travelling. Thousands of lorry drivers spent christmas day in their cabs in Kent waiting to cross the English Channel.
Last week, France lifted its national lockdown, but the government said the infection rate had not fallen sufficiently for further easing.
This means theatres and cinemas remain shut as do bars and restaurants, a nationwide curfew is also effective from 20:00 to 06:00.
France has reported more than 2.5 million confirmed Covid infections since the start of the outbreak, with more than 62,000 deaths.
The new variant first detected in England in September is blamed for sharp rises in levels of positive tests in recent weeks in London, the east of England and the South East.
Some of the mutations have already been shown in the lab to increase the ability of the virus to infect cells
However, there is no evidence that the new variant is more dangerous and according to experts, the leading vaccines developed in recent months should still work.
