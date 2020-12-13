New daily infections and deaths have reached record levels in recent days, and politicians have been sounding the alarm.

On Sunday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 20,200 to 1,320,716, according to data from the Robert Koch institute (RKI) for infectious diseases. The reported death toll rose by 321 to 21,787.

The soaring number of cases and deaths is the highest ever recorded in a 24-hour period in Germany since the pandemic began.

It is the second day in a row that case numbers hit a record and the second time in two days that the country saw almost 600 daily deaths.

Local health authorities have long been unable to track chains of infection due to the sheer number of cases.

Meanwhile, intensive care units are filling up and hospitals in some regions are at capacity.