German chancellor Angela Merkel has announced a national lockdown from Wednesday, 16 December, to combat a growing number of coronavirus cases, The Guardian reports.
Non-essential shops and schools are to close under the measure which will last until 10 January.
Chancellor Merkel, announcing the move after meeting leaders of the country’s 16 states, said there was an urgent need to take action.
New daily infections and deaths have reached record levels in recent days, and politicians have been sounding the alarm.
On Sunday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 20,200 to 1,320,716, according to data from the Robert Koch institute (RKI) for infectious diseases. The reported death toll rose by 321 to 21,787.
The soaring number of cases and deaths is the highest ever recorded in a 24-hour period in Germany since the pandemic began.
It is the second day in a row that case numbers hit a record and the second time in two days that the country saw almost 600 daily deaths.
Local health authorities have long been unable to track chains of infection due to the sheer number of cases.
Meanwhile, intensive care units are filling up and hospitals in some regions are at capacity.
Restaurants and bars have already been closed for the past six weeks, and some areas of the country had imposed their own lockdowns.
Under the national lockdown, essential shops, such as those selling food, will stay open, as can banks.
Care homes will be mandated to carry out coronavirus tests, new year events and the sale of fireworks will be banned.
