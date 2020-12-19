The country will be under red-zone restrictions over the public holidays, with non-essential shops, restaurants and bars closed and Italians only allowed to travel for work, health and emergency reasons.
Limited home visits will be allowed while curfew from 22:00 to 05:00 will remain in place.
Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte said it was not an easy decision.
“Our experts were seriously worried that there would be a jump in cases over Christmas, so we had to act, he said in a news conference.
Italy has recorded the highest Covid death toll in Europe, with close to 68,000 fatalities.
Mr Conte said the launch of the vaccination drive later this month would mark the beginning of the end of this nightmare.
The announcement of the Christmas restrictions on Friday, 18 December, followed days of wrangling in the governing coalition between those wanting a complete lockdown and others seeking limited action to help struggling businesses and allow families to meet.
The red-zone restrictions will be in place across Italy from 24 to 27 December, 31 December to 3 January, and 5 to 6 January.
”During this period people can leave the house only for reasons of work, necessity and health, Mr Conte said.
”The rules will allow people to receive a maximum of two guests, not including people under the age of 14, in their homes.
Comments