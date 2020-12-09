• What were Nigerians searching for this year?



• Who was the top trending person over the last 12 months?



• What songs, movies/TV shows and recipes trended and grabbed people’s attention?

Google today announced the results of its 2020 Year in search, sharing what the world, and Nigerians, searched for, asked about, listened to and watched in the year.



Google’s 2020 Year in Search compiles the moments, people, topics, events, and places that captured the world’s attention this year. Just as Search helps people to explore and discover a world of information, there are many ways to explore the year through the lens of Google Search. From overall global stories to hundreds of top 10 lists of trending topics across pop culture and lifestyle, sports, music, news, and more from across almost 70 countries.



Coronoavirus which became a pandemic in March 2020, was top of everyone’s minds this year and the pandemic’s impact is reflected in the Year in Search lists. Pandemic notwithstanding, Nigerians interest in celebrities, music, movies and TV shows.

From ‘how to make hand sanitizer’ to ‘Rema’, ‘Betty – Butter’ and ‘Mulan’, Nigerians use Search to explore their world.

Top trending searches – global



1. Coronavirus



2. Election results



3. Kobe Bryant



4. Zoom



5. IPL



6. India vs New Zealand



7. Coronavirus update



8. Coronavirus symptoms



9. Joe Biden



10. Google Classroom

Top 10 trending searches (Nigeria)



1. Coronavirus



2. US election



3. Joe Biden



4. Google Classroom



5. ASUU



6. Zoom Live



7. Rema



8. Naira Marley



9. Rahama Sadua



10. Hushpuppi

Top trending questions (Nigeria)



1. Who is the new President of America?



2. When is school resuming in Nigeria?



3. How to make hand sanitizer



4. Who is George Floyd?



5. How to make face mask



6. Who is Joe Biden?



7. Who is Laycon?



8. How to make cake



9. Who is Aisha Yesufu?



10. How to make bread

Top trending people (Nigeria)



1. Joe Biden



2. Rema



3. Naira Marley



4. Rahama Sadau



5. Hushpuppi



6. Laycon



7. Kamala Harris



8. Omah Lay



9. Maryam Sanda



10. Kai Havertz

Top trending recipes (Nigeria)



1. Pornstar martini recipe



2. Puff puff recipe



3. Pancake recipe



4. Red velvet cake recipe



5. Meat pie recipe



6. Chin chin recipe



7. Bread recipe



8. Chocolate cake recipe



9. Oha soup recipe



10. Egusi soup recipe

Top trending songs (Nigeria)



1. Davido – Fem



2. Simi – Duduke



3. XXXTentacion – Bad



4. Mayorkun ft Davido – Betty Butter



5. Rema- Ginger me



6. Rema – Woman



7. Burna Boy – Wonderful



8. Patoranking – Abule



9. Naira Marley – Tesumole



10. Davido ft Nicki Minaj – Holy Ground

To see the Top Trending Personalities – Loss list, and Top Trending Lyrics, Sports, Actors and Movies & TV Shows lists, please visit Google’s trends site.

