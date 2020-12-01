Nigeria recorded 145 new cases of COVID-19 in eight states on Monday, according to new data from the country’s infectious disease agency, NCDC.

The update takes Nigeria’s caseload to 67, 557, the fifth highest in Africa behind only Ethiopia, Egypt, Morocco and South Africa.

But the total death toll remains 1,173 as no fatality was recorded from the virus on Monday.

The 145 new cases were reported from Lagos (49), FCT (34), Kaduna (34), Plateau (11), Oyo (7), Bayelsa (5), Taraba (4) and Sokoto (1).

Lagos, with again the highest number of new cases on Monday, extended its lead as the most impacted state in the country.

Over 23,000 infections have been recorded in the state, about a third of the country’s total.

After four weeks of increase, the weekly COVID-19 infections figure reduced in Nigeria last week, PREMIUM TIMES’ review of official data shows.

This paper had reported how new cases increased by 32 per cent in the 44th week of the pandemic, two per cent in the 45th week, 22 per cent in the 46th week, and 2.1 per cent in the 47th week, which is the previous week.

Meanwhile, of the 67, 000 persons infected by the disease in Nigeria, 63,282 have been discharged from hospitals after treatment, but over 3, 000 active cases remain in the country.

Nigeria has so far tested over 755, 000 of its 200 million population for the virus.

Amid fears of a possible second wave of COVID-19 in the country, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 advised Nigerians to suspend their Christmas and New Year travels to limit the risk of contracting the virus.