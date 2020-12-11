Nigeria recorded its highest number of daily infections of Coronavirus in six months on Thursday with the 675 new cases.

The latest figure beats the 601 cases reported August 23, which until last night was the second highest recorded on a single day in the country. The highest remains the 745 cases recorded on June 19.

With Thursday’s high returns, the country’s caseload is mow 71,344 amid fears of a second wave of the pandemic.

In the last eight days, 4,034 new infections have been reported, indicating a resurgence in cases after weeks of low numbers.

The death toll also jumped to 1,919 after six people died in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, of the over 71,000 infections in Nigeria, 65,474 have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

Active cases in the country are over 5,000 due to recent rise in new infections.

This is according to an update Tuesday night by Nigeria’s Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

The 675 new cases were reported from 16 states – FCT (183), Lagos (128), Kaduna (85), Kwara (57), Katsina (50), Plateau (42), Rivers (39), Kano (33), Ondo (21), Ogun (17), Bauchi (10), Sokoto (5), Edo (2), Ekiti (1), Bayelsa (1), and Delta(1).

Again, Abuja and Lagos, Nigeria’s capital and the country’s commercial hub, the two most affected cities, led in Thursday’s tally with 183 and 128 new cases respectively – nearly half of the total.

The update came amid a devastating second wave of infections in many parts of the world, especially Europe and America. The global tally has surpassed 68 million infections and 1.5 million deaths.

A Nigerian army general, Olu Irefin, whose death was announced on Thursday, was among the fatalities from COVID-19.

The Nigerian government on Thursday ordered the reopening of all isolation and treatment centres in the country.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, at a Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing said the move was to prepare the country for a possible second wave of the pandemic, noting that everyone has a role to play to prevent explosion of the infection in the country.

However, there is optimism in the treatment of the virus as at least three vaccines have shown over 90 per cent effectiveness during trials, according to the manufacturers.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former minister of finance, has assured Nigeria and other African countries of access to COVID-19 vaccines from the first quarter of 2021, a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

Nigeria has so far tested over 800,000 of its 200 million population for the virus.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has also advised Nigerians to suspend their Christmas and New Year travels to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.