The US food and drug administration (FDA) has decided to approve Moderna Inc’s coronavirus vaccine on an emergency basis, BBC reports.

The report comes after the FDA said it informed Moderna that it would rapidly work towards the finalisation and issuance of emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Earlier on Thursday, 17 December, a panel of outside advisers to the FDA overwhelmingly endorsed Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

The committee voted 20-0 with one abstention in favour of the vaccine, saying its benefits outweigh any potential risks in people aged 18 and above.

The decision comes one week after the same panel backed another COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and the company’s German partner BioNTech, leading to an FDA emergency use authorisation a day later.

The FDA decision provides another ray of hope in a country that has lost more than 310,000 lives to the novel coronavirus, according to a Johns Hopkins university tally, and recorded more than 17.1 million infections.

The pandemic continues to spread rapidly across the US, with record infection numbers and hospitalisations threatening to overwhelm US healthcare facilities and pushing healthcare workers to their limits.

The Moderna vaccine is set to begin distribution as soon as the FDA gives the green light.

Health and human services secretary Alex Azar said on Friday, 18 December, that 5.9 million doses have been allotted for states and large cities and were ready to be shipped nationwide.

US officials have said they expect to have 40 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines by the end of the year, enough to inoculate 20 million people.

Both vaccines were about 95 per cent effective at preventing illness in pivotal clinical trials with no serious safety issues.

Several states said they were told to expect far fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during its second week of distribution, prompting worries about potential delays in shots for healthcare workers and long-term care residents.

Moderna’s vaccine does not require specialised refrigeration for transportation or storage, unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine which must be kept at -70 Celsius (-94 Fahrenheit) and could make storage in rural, lower-income areas more difficult.

Meanwhile, concerns about developing nations ability to vaccinate their populations are growing.

