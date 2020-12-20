The Dutch government said it would work with other European Union member states in the coming days to explore the scope for further limiting the risk of the new strain of the virus being brought over from the UK.

The WHO tweeted that it was in contact with UK officials over the new variant.

It said the UK was sharing information from ongoing studies into the mutation, and that the WHO would update member states and the public as it learns more about the characteristics of this virus variant.

Although there is considerable uncertainty, UK prime minister Boris Johnson said the new variant may be up to 70% more transmissible than the old one.