The world health organization (WHO) has said it is in close contact with UK officials over the emergence of a new variant of coronavirus, Reuters reports.
The new variant is spreading more rapidly than the original version but is not believed to be more deadly.
Large parts of south-east England, including London, are now under a new stricter level of restrictions in a bid to curb the rapidly spreading virus.
There is no evidence to suggest the new variant reacts differently to vaccines.
On Sunday, 20 December, the Netherlands introduced a ban on passenger flights from the UK because of the new variant, the ban will remain in place until 1 January, the Dutch government said.
The move comes after sampling of a case in the Netherlands earlier this month revealed the same new variant of coronavirus as that found in the UK.
The Dutch government said it would work with other European Union member states in the coming days to explore the scope for further limiting the risk of the new strain of the virus being brought over from the UK.
The WHO tweeted that it was in contact with UK officials over the new variant.
It said the UK was sharing information from ongoing studies into the mutation, and that the WHO would update member states and the public as it learns more about the characteristics of this virus variant.
Although there is considerable uncertainty, UK prime minister Boris Johnson said the new variant may be up to 70% more transmissible than the old one.
But officials say there is no current evidence to suggest the new variant causes a higher mortality rate or that it is affected any differently by vaccines and treatments.
