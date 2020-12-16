A team of 10 international scientists will travel to the Chinese city of Wuhan next month to investigate the origin of Covid-19, the world health organization (WHO) has said.
According to The Guardian, China has not opposed an independent investigation, although the WHO has been negotiating for access to the city for a number of months.
The virus is thought to have come from a market in the city selling animals, but the search for the source has led to tensions, notably with the US.
President Donald Trump’s administration has accused China of trying to conceal the initial outbreak.
A biologist on the team said that the WHO was not seeking to apportion blame but rather to prevent future outbreaks.
“It’s really not about finding a guilty country, he said.
“It’s about trying to understand what happened and then see if based on those data we can try to reduce the risk in the future.
”The aim is to find out when the virus began circulating and whether or not it originated in Wuhan.
”The mission is expected to last for about four or five weeks, he added.
The early days of the virus were traced to a so-called wet market in Wuhan and it was suggested that it made the leap from animals to humans.
But experts now believe it may simply have been amplified there.
Reports in the Chinese media recently have suggested that Covid-19 could have started outside China.
