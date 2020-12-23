Our Reporter

A humanitarian and non-governmental organisation, Esther Ajayi Foundation, has upgraded the Special Correctional Centre for Boys in Oregun, Ikeja, owned by the Lagos State Government.

This is part of its gesture to give a facelift to the downtrodden and improve their standard of living.

Commissioner for Youth and Social Development Mr. Segun Dawodu, who received the newly-rehabilitated centre on behalf of the government, said: “This project is an eloquent testimony of Rev. Ajayi Foundation’s milk of kindness to humanity.”

He recalled that the Foundation has been identifying and supporting vulnerable groups in the society both locally and internationally.

Dawodu described the act as an expression of magnanimity, love and support to mankind, government and the society.

Hailing the philanthropic gesture of Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi, the founder of Esther Ajayi Foundation and sharing the vision of the state government, Dawodu said the current administration would support and empower children and youths with the skills needed to reduce unemployment, poverty and crime.

Rev Ajayi said her attention was drawn to the needs of the boys at the centre by her daughter before she embarked on the project.

The rehabilitation embarked on by the Foundation comprised lighting and interlocking of the pavements of the premises, painting of the perimeter fence, equipping the computer laboratory as well as renovation of the kitchen and dormitory.