The Judiciary, according to a report by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), ranked top on the Nigeria Corruption Index between 2018 and 2020.

The survey was carried out by the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria, the intellectual arm of the ICPC.

The agency said N9.457bn was offered and paid as bribe by lawyers, with six female judges being offered N3.307billion and five male judges receiving N392.2million.

According to the report, the bribes were said to be offered and received by judges handling cases linked to election matters.

The corruption index made a show of the rot in Nigeria’s judiciary after the body was scored 65%.

These details were contained in a report titled “Nigeria Corruption Index: Report of a pilot survey”, which was made available by the Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN) in Abuja.

The report which was shared by The Nation partly reads:

“Overall, the justice sector had the highest level of corruption with a score of 63. The level of corruption in the justice sector was heightened by stupendously high amounts of money offered as bribes to judges by lawyers handling high electoral and other political cases.

“A large percentage, 73 per cent of justice sector respondents did not experience a situation of outright demand or offer of bribe. Nevertheless, it remains alarming that 16 per cent of respondents had experienced such blatant demands or offers of bribes.

“The total amount of money received by the Justice sector respondents as corruptly demanded, offered and paid between 2018 and 2020 was N9,457, 650,000.00 (N9.457 billion).

“78 respondents constituting 8.7 per cent of all justice sector respondents reported offers or payments of bribes to influence the judicial process. Out of the 78 justice sector respondents that reported amounts of money offered or paid, 63 were lawyers. This number makes up 9.9 per cent of all lawyers surveyed in the justice sector. The 63 lawyers that reported payments were mostly male being 69.8 per cent, while their female colleagues constituted 30.2 per cent of that population.

“In all, the total amount of money received by lawyers was N5,733,986,000.00. The amount gotten by female lawyers was N918,045,000 while male lawyers reported N4,815,941,000(N4.8billion).

“The amount of money offered to judges was next in volume to payments made by lawyers. In all, N3,699,664,000 (N3.699billion) was reported by 11, that is 8.9 per cent of the 123 judges surveyed. 6(54.5 per cent) out of the judges that reported the offers were female, while 5(45.5 per cent) were male.

“Although the females were just slightly more in number than the males, the females reported a substantially higher amount of money.

“The total reported by the six(6) female judges was N3,307,444,000 while the five (5) male judges reported N392,220,000.00.

“The court staff reported the lowest amount of money offered as bribe to influence the outcome of a judicial process. The total amount of money reported by court staff was N24,000,000.”

Like this: Like Loading...