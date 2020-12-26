Nigerian actress, Cossy Orjiakor won’t allow the ghost of late veteran filmmaker and director, Chico Ejiro to rest in peace as the busty actress has lashed out at him for keeping quiet during the sex-with-dog scandal that rocked her career many years back.

Chico Ejiro who is more popularly known as Mr. Prolific, gave up the ghost at 2am on Christmas day after suffering a seizure.

Cossy Orjiakor, in a social media post today, recounted her experience with the deceased, whom she described as an important part of her history, while also expressing regret that Ejiro kept mum during the sex-with-dog scandal which made her a subject of ridicule before many at the time.

The movie star had stirred heated controversies in 2002 when Tunde Moshood, publisher of Enquirer Magazine and now a Special Assistant to the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, shared footage wherein she was allegedly having sex with a dog.

The footage, said to be a clip from a movie set, had attracted heated backlash, with some arguing that she indeed had sex with a dog.

In the post, Orjiakor questioned the late filmmaker’s silence during the incident despite having knowledge of how the video came about. The actress said the dust generated by the scandal would have died down had the deceased explained what actually transpired.

“Mr Chico Ejiro…. I remember years back. You use to like me…… I don’t say no to people. I only give conditions …..what changed ? What made you keep quiet and watch the world tear me to shreds…. during that mighty scandal you kept quiet…..” she wrote.

“I kept wondering why….I left the industry in shame still trying to figure out where I got it wrong….. your silence killed me. I was mocked. And still mocked. Just a simple yes that sex with dog story is part of a nollywood movie and not porn… would have preserved my sweet nature.

“Ohhh I remember your wife slapped me on that sex with dog set…. back then my teeth never sharp. Rest in peace dear. Your part of my history and also My birthday mate.”

Click here to watch the movie scene