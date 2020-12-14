Tajudeen Adebanjo

LEGISLATIVE Council of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) has debunked allegations that impeachment of the Chairman, Julius Oloro, was political. They described the allegation as laughable and unfortunate.

Oloro had said the impeachment notice served on him by the councillors was politically-motivated.

But the councillors described the chairman’s response as ‘laughable, unfortunate and begging the issue’.

Council Leader Wasiu Seidu, and five others (Deputy Leader Olatunji Kogbodoku; Majority Leader Olumide Akinade; Chief Whip Gbenga Opebi; Deputy Majority Leader Iyanda Kazeem and Deputy Chief Whip Jemilat Badiru), said Oloro resorted to blackmail by claiming that the action was ‘politically motivated’.

Read Also: Benue council worker commits suicide

Seidu said: “The chairman only responded to one of the many allegations in our notice, that of the properties acquired illegally. He, however, failed to react to our demand for details of what the funds which accrued to the LCDA since 2017 were spent on.

“We reiterate that the infrastructure development of the council area is not commensurate with funds received since 2017.

“We condemn Oloro’s insinuations that our action was politically-motivated. We stand by the allegations and are ready to provide proof when the need arises if he prefers we go that route again.”