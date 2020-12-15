The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has accredited the law faculty of the Renaissance University, Ugbwaka in Enugu State. The CLE said the department met the accreditation requirements to offer the Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree programme.







The approval was conveyed by the Council in a letter to the Vice Chancellor of the university, citing its “marked improvements in the number of lecturers and physical facilities.”







This was disclosed by the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Thaddeus Eze while briefing the press on the 15th anniversary of the university.







“Meeting the stringent requirements of the Council of Legal Education required uncommon diligence, focus and tenacity of purpose. We have learnt a lot from the council on meticulous compliance to set standards. The exercise entailed extensive upgrade of our facilities and we are now poised to be in the vanguard of legal education in the region”, the Vice Chancellor said.







Prof. Eze paid tributes to the Dean of the faculty and other members of the committee tasked with spearheading the preparations towards achieving the approval status, saying they were exemplary in their unwavering commitment and passion for excellence.







Established in 2005 as the second private university in the South-East, Renaissance University Ugbwaka is also among the few Council-approved universities in the region that offer the Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree programme.