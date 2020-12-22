By John Austin Unachukwu

A Former Vice-Chairman Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Onitsha branch and member Council of Legal Education, Ada Obinna Edozie will bury his dad, Chief Samuel Ikechukwu Okoye (Omeluora 1 of Ugboawka) on March 5, 2020.

The Late Okoye, a businessman, was a native of Ugboawka in Nkanu East Local Government Enugu State. The devout Christian and a community leader attended Our Lady of Fatima parish Onitsha, Anambra State and Holy Trinity Parish, Ugboawka, Enugu State.

Friends and family describe him as a liberal, accommodating, open minded and a positive thinker. He was also a firm believer in humanity and did not discriminate against on the basis of religion, race or creed.

The late Okoye will be remembered for impacting lives positively.