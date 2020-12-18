By Sola Shittu, Gombe

Gombe State Governor Inuwa Yahaya on Thursday urged the people to ensure a peaceful conduct of the local government election scheduled for tomorrow.

He said they should not see it as a do-or-die affair and declared today as a public holiday to allow people travel to their local governments for the election.

On the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Yahaya said his administration is monitoring the situation as it unfolds and advised voters, election officials and the public to comply with the COVID-19 protocols during and after the election.

Addressing the citizens in a live broadcast, Governor Yahaya urged them to go about the election according to rules and regulations, warning that his government will not hesitate to deal ruthlessly with whosoever may tamper with the process.

“As part of our responsibility to ensure peaceful elections, we have mobilised security agencies to ensure voters and election officials are accorded protection to vote in peace and tranquility. Our administration has zero tolerance for violence or any election-related crime.”