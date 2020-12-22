While many couples have postponed their weddings or eschewed big celebrations in favour of small, intimate gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic, one couple in Malaysia managed to skirt Covid restrictions to host 10,000 guests at their wedding.

According to BBC, groom Tengku Muhammed Hafiz, son of an influential politician and bride Oceane Alagia held a drive-through event for thousands of wedding guests. The drive-through wedding was held in Putrajaya the south capital in Kuala Lumpur.

On Sunday morning, 20 December, the newlyweds sat outside a government building as wedding guests drove past in their cars. Guests had to keep their car windows rolled up as they waved to the wedding party, this unusual wedding ceremony allowed the couple to adhere to social distancing rules even as Malaysia faces a new wave of coronavirus infections.

Tengku Adnan, the groom’s father and a former cabinet minister, shared photos from the wedding on Facebook.

“I am informed that there are more than 10,000 cars here since this morning, I and my family are very honoured. Thank you all for understanding and adhering to all procedures made by drive-through attendance without getting out of the car, he wrote.

It took three hours for all attendees to drive by before they left, guests were also treated to a unique wedding feast as they picked up pre-packaged food from a nearby tent.

The wedding took place just a day before the groom’s father was found guilty in a corruption case and sentenced to a year in prison.

Malaysia has reported over 93,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

