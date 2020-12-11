A file photo of a court gavel.

The Federal High Court in Kano State has discharged and acquitted a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali, who was accused of receiving N950 million as campaign fund from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2015 presidential election.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Mr Wali and Mansur Ahmed on three counts of the allegation, saying the act contravened Section 1 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011.

Delivering the judgment on Friday, the trial judge Lewis Allagoa, said the prosecution failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Thereafter, he discharged and acquitted the defendants.