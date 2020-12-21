File photo

By Shina Abubakar

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State on Monday adjourned bail hearing of a leader of #EndSARS movement, Emmanuel Adebisi, popularly known as ‘Captain’ as the State Ministry of Justice took over his prosecution from the Department of State Services (DSS).

Adebisi was last Monday arraigned before the Court presided over by Mr Isola Omisade, over alleged forgery, impersonation, illegal possession of Nigerian Army Uniform.

The defendant, who pleaded not guilty was however denied bail by the court, insisting that his counsel should apply for bail formally.

Imisade subsequently ordered that the defendant should be remanded at the custodial centre pending the hearing of his bail application.

However, during the court’s proceeding on Monday, a lawyer from the State Ministry of Justice, Oyedele Akintayo announced before the court the state’s interest to take over the case from the DSS.An application granted by the court.

Meanwhile, defense counsel, A. C. Olaniyi urged the court to go ahead to rule on the formal bail application before it, a motion opposed by the Akintayo on the ground that he has not been served the application.

Magistrate Omisade ordered the court bailiff to serve the prosecuting counsel the bail application papers and remanded the defendant at the custodial centre till Wednesday, December 23, 2020, for bail hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria