Agency Reporter

An Ile-Tuntun Customary Court in Ibadan on Wednesday dissolved a 16-year-old marriage between a businesswoman, Toyin Bello, and her husband, Dotun over his infertility.

Bello petitioned the court, seeking divorce on grounds that her husband starved her of sex for 10 years.

Delivering judgment, the President of the court, Chief Henry Agbaje held that he dissolved the marriage in the interest of peace.

Agbaje ordered Dotun to move out of the shared property within seven days.

He warned any attempt to cause a breach of the peace would be treated as a criminal offence.

Bello in her petition told the court that she could no longer bear the shame of childlessness.

”I got pregnant by someone to shield me a husband from the shame of childlessness.

”He refused me sex for 10 years. He also wants to kill me so that he will inherit my house.

”I left my home and now live in a Church in Asi area in Ibadan. My lord, I cannot continue to waste my time with Dotun, age is no longer on my side, please dissolve our union,” Toyin told the court.

Dotun however, opposed the suit, praying the court to beg his wife because she was a rare gem.

”I agree that I have a medical condition that prevents me from having a child. She also locked me out of her room,” he said.

(NAN)