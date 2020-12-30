A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, on Wednesday, dissolved a 22-year-old marriage between a man, David Adetula and Remi on grounds of frequent nagging.

Delivering judgment, the President of the court, Chief Henry Agbaje held that “it was possible to take the horse to the river, but impossible to force it to drink water.’’

Agbaje held that the court’s effort to prevail on the petitioner to change his decision for separation did not materialise.

He consequently dissolved the union in the interest of peace and granted custody of the three most senior children to their father and the last to their mother.

He ordered Adetula to pay a monthly feeding allowance of N5, 000 for the child’s upkeep.

Earlier, Adetula told the court that his wife’s frequent nagging habit has earned him a bad name and huge embarrassment in the community.

”I married another wife to see whether she will change for the better. Remi is quarrelsome and she has turned my home into a theatre of war not only with family members but also with neighbours.” he said.

However, Remi opposed the suit and prayed the court not to put an end to her marriage.

She also refused to comment on any of the allegations leveled against her.

