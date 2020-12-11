The defeated Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in last Saturday’s Lagos East Senatorial District by-election, Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi, has been fined by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

This development came after the withdrawal of a motion earlier filed by counsel to Gbadamosi, Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), which sought to disqualify the winner of the election, Mr Tokunbo Abiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Justice Chuka Obiozor, therefore, slammed him a fine of N20,000.

The judge, according to The Nation, upheld the submission of Abiru’s counsel, Mr Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), on the status of the motion and ordered that N10, 000 be paid in favour of the APC and another N10, 000 in favour of Mr Abiru.

At the last hearing of the suit where Gbadamosi challenged Abiru’s eligibility to contest the elections, the court fined the PDP candidate N40,000, including N20, 000 each in favour of Abiru and the APC against him.

This came after the plaintiff’s motion was struck out and hearing of all interlocutory applications, including APC’s objection to the suit, adjourned to Wednesday.

Objecting to the motion, both Abiru, the APC are their supporters, challenged the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit on the grounds that it is statute-barred, not having been filed within the 14 days stipulated by Section 285(9) of the Constitution.

Gbadamosi and the PDP stood as first and second plaintiffs respectively.

Like this: Like Loading...