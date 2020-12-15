Adebisi Onanuga

A FEDERAL High Court in Abuja has granted leave to the Incorporated Trustees of Advocacy for Societal Rights Advancement and Development Initiative, (ASRADI) to file a suit seeking to compel the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to disclose details of contract awarded for the renovation of the bank’s car park, forex allocation, names, salaries, academic qualifications, and states of origin of all its employees.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu Ojukwu, in a ruling delivered on an ex-parte application that was brought by the group, equally ordered the applicant to file the substantive matter and serve same on the respondents before February 11, 2021.

Justice Ojukwu also adjourned hearing of all applications to be filed till February 11, 2021.

Named as respondents are the Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele and the bank itself.

The applicant is seeking an order of mandamus to compel Emefiele and the apex bank to give details of how gratuity and departure package of its retired staff, are calculated.

Justice Ojukwu specifically said she granted leave to the applicant after considering the affidavit filed in support of the application and deposed to by that the Executive Director of ASRADI, Mr Deolu Oyinlola.

The judge said that it was in the interest of justice to give her nod to the applicant to file the suit.

In the affidavit, Oyinlola said the the organisation via a letter dated October 12, 2020 pursuant to the Freedom of Information, FOI, Act, served both respondents with a Freedom of Information request for information on sundry issues.

He averred that the respondents did not oblige him with the information and that except the court compelled them to do so, they would not release the information.

He averred: “The 1st and 2nd Respondents have deliberately failed/refused/neglected to make available to the Applicant the information requested for.

“The public interest to be served by the information requested by the Applicant from the 1st and 2nd Respondents outweighs any other consideration(s) for denying the request.

“The Applicant’s application is underscored or motivated by the desire to prevent or at least, discourage abuse of power or public office and wastage of public funds or tax payers’ money.

“Unless there is an order from this honourable court compelling or mandating the 1st and 2nd Respondents to do so, they may not willingly, freely and readily make available to the applicant all the information requested for,” Oyinlola added.

The group, in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1431/2020, asked the following questions among others:

“What is the salary structure of the CBN (total package for each level of staff from entry level to the Governor?

“How is gratuity/departure package calculated for each departing staff of CBN?

Read Also: Farmers pay CBN with produce

“What are the names, salaries, titles, academic qualifications, states of origin and dates of employment of all employees and officers of the CBN?

“Has CBN had dealings with any company with which late Ismaila Isa Funtua was connected? Who are the current owners of Keystone Bank? And, how much was paid for the acquisition of Keystone Bank and what is its share structure?

“Did CBN provide foreign exchange to Teleology Holdings Ltd (or any other entity to which it is associated) during its acquisition of defunct Telecom Service Provider ETISALAT? If so, what was the quantum? On what terms and under what circumstances?

“Has CBN’s parking lot in any location been expanded, extended, upgraded or improved? If the answer is in the affirmative, when, at what cost and by which firm?

“Was the contract advertised as required by the Public Procurement Act?.”