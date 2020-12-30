By Shina Abubakar

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State on Wednesday admitted a leader of #EndSARS movement in the state, Emmanuel Adebisi, arrested by the Directorate of State Service, bail.

Adebisi was arraigned before the Court by DSS on four counts bordering on forgery, impersonation, illegal possession of Nigerian Army Uniform and had since December 14, 2020, remanded in Ilesha Custodial Center.

The presiding Magistrate, Mr Isola Omisade had declined oral bail application of the defendant ordering his counsel to apply for his bail formally.

However, when the matter was called for hearing on December 21, 2020, Counsel from Ministry of Justice, Barrister Oyedele Akintayo applied to formally take over the matter from the DSS, a request which was granted by the Magistrate.

Meanwhile attempt by the defendant’s counsel, Mr Niyi Akinsola moved the formal bail application filed was opposed by the State counsel on the groumd that the bailiff has not served him application, urging the court to adjourned the case to enable him to reply to the application.

The prosecution counsel, Mr Akintayo and defendant’s counsel, Mr Akinsola argued the formal bail application filed before the court on December 23, 2020, and the Magistrate adjourned ruling on bail till Wednesday 30, December 2020.

Omisade granted bail to Adebisi with the sum of N1 million and two sureties.

One of the sureties, according to the Omisade, must be a state civil servant of grade level 12 while the other must be a house owner in the state.

The magistrate ordered that Adebisi should submit his international passport and should not grant an interview to journalists on whatever ground.

