…Expresses lack of confidence in RSIEC to conduct credible LG polls

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has lauded the Court of Appeals’ judgement, Tuesday, that sacked Igo Aguma, as the Caretaker Committee Chairman, stating that the ruling has restored sanity in the troubled party.

The party also expressed lack of confidence in the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, to conduct free, fair and credible local government elections in the state.

The Caretaker Chairman of the party, Isaac Ogbobula, while addressing the press in Port Harcourt, stated that the party could at the point work together to fight a common course.

He noted that the judgement sends a signal to the lower courts to stop meddling into internal affairs of a political party.

Ogbobula said: “We commend the Justices of the Court of Appeal for the very erudite judgment delivered yesterday particularly for restoring sanity and more significantly, sending a clear message to lower courts to desist from unnessecarily meddling in the internal affairs of political parties and stop usurping the constitutionally vested powers and functions on Party organs.”

The party Chairman urged all true members of the party to join hands in rebuilding the party, noting that the party cannot keep destroying itself.

He noted that the party is now ready and formidable to give the government a fair opposition, stressing that it would fight against bad policies of the state.

He said: “We call on all genuine members of the APC in Rivers State to join hands with us in moving the Party forward, We cannot afford to be distracted anymore by commedians and merchantile politicans conniving with the Rivers State Government towards removing attention from the huge misgovernance taking place in the State.

“We must start to seriously interrrogate the policies, programmes and activities of the State Governor and invariably the application of State resources. Rivers people must be made to consciously resist a situation where one man runs the show in the State; in charge of supplies, contracts, projects etc while others wallow in penury and poverty.

“It is unacceptable that more than six years as Rivers State Governor, His Excellency, Nyesom Wike cannot point to ten (10) young men of Rivers origin who have been economically empowered to compete in the business world.

“It is most unfornate that rather than the Governor priding himself in terms of human capital development, he is instead always boasting of how he will cripple the All Progressives Congress in the State and you can imagine the humonguous funds he pushes in that direction to massage his ego.”

Ogbobula said the party would involve in every transparent electoral process in the state, adding that the party would also secure landslide victory in all of its outings.

Vanguard News Nigeria