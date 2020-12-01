A file photo of an ATM card being inserted into a machine.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday secured the conviction of a former banker, Adam Adam, who was sentenced to one-year imprisonment.

A statement by the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, noted that the convict was arraigned at the Yobe State High Court sitting in Damaturu by the Maiduguri zonal office of the anti-graft agency.

Justice Ibrahim Jauro sentenced Adam who was prosecuted on one count of theft to the tune of N11,657,500.

Adam, a former service manager in charge of Vault Room and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at the Damaturu branch of Unity Bank Plc., allegedly diverted the said sum which was meant for the ATM of the branch.

The count read, “That you, Adam Kaka Adam while being the Branch Service Manager with Unity Bank Plc Damaturu, Yobe State, in charge of Vault Room and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) sometimes in the year 2017 at Damaturu, Yobe State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court and in such capacity dishonestly took the sum of N11,657,500.00 (Eleven Million Six Hundred and Fifty-Seven Thousand, Five Hundred Naira)only being the property of Unity Bank Plc without its consent and with intention of permanently depriving it of the said sum and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Sections 286(1) and 287 of the Penal Code Law, Laws of Yobe State of Nigeria respectively.”

When the count was read to him, the convict pleaded not guilty to the charge.

During his trial, the prosecution called seven witnesses and tendered several exhibits to prove the case against the defendant.

While delivering the judgment, Justice Jauro found him guilty of the offence as charged.

The convict, however, pleaded for leniency and urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

Counsel to the defendant, Mukhtar Ahmed, informed the court that Adam had previously been convicted for criminal misappropriation by Justice Isa Dashen of the Federal High Court, Damaturu.

Justice Jauro consequently sentenced Adam to one-year imprisonment with an option of a N100,000 fine.