A former banker, Adam Kaka Adam, is to spend one year of his life in prison custody for stealing money meant for Automated Teller Machine, ATM.

The convict was sentenced on Monday to a year imprisonment by Justice Ibrahim Jauro of the Yobe State High Court sitting in Damaturu for stealing 11,657,500 Naira (Eleven Million Six Hundred and Fifty-seven Thousand Five) from Unity Bank, Plc.

According to casefile.com , the Maiduguri Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, secured this conviction following the prosecution of Adam on one-count of theft of the said sum.

The convict was a former service manager in charge of vault room and Automated Teller Machine in Unity Bank Plc of Damaturu Branch, Yobe State when he diverted the said sum which was meant to to be fed to the ATM of the branch.

The count reads: “That you, Adam Kaka Adam while being the Branch Service Manager with Unity Bank Plc Damaturu, Yobe State, in charge of Vault Room and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) sometimes in the year 2017 at Damaturu, Yobe State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court and in such capacity dishonestly took the sum of N11,657,500.00 (Eleven Million Six Hundred and Fifty seven Thousand, Five Hundred Naira) only being the property of Unity Bank Plc without its consent and with intention of permanently depriving it of the said sum and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Sections 286(1) and 287 of the Penal Code Law, Laws of Yobe State of Nigeria respectively.”

Though he pleaded not guilty to the charge, during trial, the prosecution called seven witnesses and tendered several exhibits to prove the case against the defendant.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Jauro found him guilty of the offence as charged, but Adam pleaded for leniency and urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

Counsel to the defendant, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed told the court that Adam had previously been convicted for criminal misappropriation by Justice Isa Hamman Dashen of the Federal High Court, Damaturu.

Justice Jauro consequently sentenced Adam to one year imprisonment with an option of N100, 000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) fine.

