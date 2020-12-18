The Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has secured the conviction and sentencing of two lawyers, Sogo Akinola and Feranmi Akinluyi for their involvement in fraudulent activities.

The EFCC, in a statement by its Head, Media and Publicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujarem, recalled that the convicts were arraigned sometime in October 2018 on three counts bordering on conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretences and stealing to the tune of N24 million.

The two lawyers were convicted and sentenced yesterday to two years in prison by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

One of the counts read: “That you, Sogo Akinola and Feranmi Akinluyi, between 13th October, 2016 and 13th November, 2016 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N24 million from Olawale Oyetunde, under the pretence that the money was part payment for the purchase of a property at 21, Adegbenle Street, Chevy View Estate, off Chevron Drive, Lekki, Lagos, which representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, No. 14 of 2006.”

The defendants had pleaded “not guilty” to the charge preferred against them, thereby leading to their full trial. The prosecution, through its counsel, Spiff Owede, called five witnesses and tendered several documents that were admitted in evidence by the court.

Delivering her judgment, Justice Taiwo found the defendants guilty of the offence and sentenced them to two years imprisonment each, with an option of fine of N1 million.