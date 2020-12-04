Following an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the forfeiture of the sum of N235.4 million traced to the account of convicted fraudster, Okeke Obinwanne alias Invictus Obi to the government, a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos has granted the prayer.

According to Channels TV, this development came after Invictus Obi, who floated the Invictus Group pleaded guilty to two charges of computer and wire fraud after his arrest in the United States.

Invictus Obi who was listed in Forbes Africa’s Under 30 List in 2016, was arrested for $11 million fraud after an official account belonging to a steel company’s CEO was hacked. The FBI was contacted about the scam by the representatives of Unatrac Holding Limited, the export sales office for Caterpillar heavy industrial and firm equipment.

Justice Liman had ordered the interim forfeiture of the money domiciled in First City Monument Bank (FCMB) on March 23, 2020, after the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed an ex parte application dated December 18, 2019.

The Spokesperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wilson Uwujaren, while giving insights to where the case is at the moment, said Justice Liman has ordered a final forfeiture of the sum. The final forfeiture order was said to be granted after EFCC counsel, I. Sulaiman, prayed for the confiscation.

Like this: Like Loading...