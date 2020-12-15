A federal High Court, Lagos has ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu to prosecute the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the just concluded bye-election in Lagos East, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi for alleged forgery and perjury.

The trial judge, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke gave the order following a motion filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State, praying the court to compel the IG to investigate and prosecute him.







Earlier in the proceedings, the APC counsel, Mr. Olukayode Enitan (SAN), told the court that he had filed motion exparte, affidavit in support, statement in support, verifying affidavit and written address as part of conditions to grant the application.







He said that the party had justified its claims on the ground that the PDP candidate had committed several offences bordering on forgery, fraud and perjury, for which the IG ought to investigate and prosecute him.







After listening to the argument of the counsel, Justice Aneke agreed with the senior lawyer and granted the application. He subsequently adjourned hearing of the originating summons for mandamus to January 28, 2020.