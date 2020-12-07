A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to refile and prosecute Chike Ikenga, Suraj Yakubu and Eunicell Chemicals Ltd for alleged false information, forgery and false impersonation.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who made the order dated November 11, 2020, held that the court considered the applicants’ submission of points of law and facts on the issue.

“Having considered the law and the facts before me, this court hereby grants the prayer sought by the applicant,” he said.

“The respondents are hereby compelled to refile the charge and prosecute Chika Ikenga, Suraj Yakabu and Eunisell Chemicals Ltd for the offences of false information, forgery and false impersonation as contained in charge NO.CR/361/18 between Inspecror General of Police and Chika Ikenga, Suraj Yakubu and Eunicell Chemicals Ltd which charge was filed on the 5th of October, 2018 and withdrawn on the 26th of February, 2019.”

The application was brought by Keneth Amadi, Happiness Amadi and Idid Nigeria Ltd seeking after their applications to the police to perform their duty being to investigate and prosecute the defendants for the alleged offences failed.

The applicants had sought an order of mandamus compelling the IGP, Deputy Inspector General of Police Michael Anthony Ogbizi of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) and Deputy Commissioner of Police Augustine Sanomi of the Force Legal Department.

Counsel to the plaintiffs, Ben Chuks Nwosu moved the application on November 13 where he called the court’s attention to all the processes and adopted the written address as his submission in urging the court to grant the application.

Eunisell and Chika Ikenga had petitioned the both the police and the EFCC against Amadi, accusing him of criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and stealing.

But the EFCC in its letter signed by the Head of Intelligence and Special Operation Section, Mr. A.S.M Adache in 2019 affirmed that after the commission had conducted a careful investigation into the allegations, “the allegations contained in the said petition could not be sustained.”

The police, in similar fashion, absolved Mr Amadi of the weighty allegations.

After of the investigations, the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) of the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Abuja in its report signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ben Nebolisa Okolo stated, “allegations of breach of trust and stealing against Amadi could not be proved, therefore cannot be charged for any criminal Offence.”

Both the police and the EFCC were unanimous in separately absolving Mr Amadi and others accused alongside him of any wrongdoing.