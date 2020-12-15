Agency Reporter

An Abuja High Court presided over by Justice S.B Belgore, has ordered the release of Prince Olisa Eze and Onyeka Eze, who have been detained since November 11 at EFCC custody.

Giving the Enrolment Order “In the matter of application for redress by the applicants for infringement of their fundamental human rights”, between Prince Olisa Eze and Onyeka Eze (the applicants) and EFCC and Price Arthur Eze, referred to as Respondents in the application, the Judge also ordered immediate unfreezing of all the applicants’ bank accounts.

The Order for their immediate release from EFCC custody and unfreezing of their accounts, was based on the Motion which was filled by Anthony O. Okpalah Esq. with Motion Number M12891/2020 and dated 9th December 2020, in the High Court of Abuja Federal Capital Territory, Apo, Abuja.

Based on the Motion, Justice Belgore ordered that the 1st applicant be admitted for bail in the sum of Ten Million Naira (N10,000,000) and a Surety in the same amount. The Surety, according to the Order, must be civil servant residing within the Federal Capital Territory.

In the Order signed Justice S.B Belgore, EFCC is asked to unfreeze immediately, all the accounts of the Applicants hitherto frozen by the Commission while case adjourned to 16-12-20 for hearing of the Original Motion M/12894/20.

Both Prince Olisa and Onyeka Eze have been detained since 11th of November by the EFCC and their bank accounts also frozen by the commission. This is as result an ongoing crisis in the family of Prince Arthur Eze, famous Nigerian billionaire and the CEO of Oranto Petroleum Resources.