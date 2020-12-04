The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday ordered the remand of a former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team, Abulrasheed Maina, in prison, till the end of his trial, The Punch is reporting.

Justice Okon Abang made the order to remand him in prison following an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s prosecution counsel, Mr Mohammed Abubakar.

Maina who is being prosecuted by the EFCC on N2bn money laundering charges had jumped bail and fled to the Republic of Niger. But he was produced in court for the first time on Friday following his extradition to Nigeria earlier on Thursday.

Ruling on the EFCC’s application for a remand order, Justice Abang said, “The defendant is already on bench warrant having jumped bail. So he shall be remanded in correctional centre pending the conclusion of the trial.”

A lawyer, Adaji Abel, who newly took over Maina’s defence on Friday, appealed to the judge to adjourn the case to enable him to prepare adequately for the case.

The judge acceded to the request and adjourned till December 8.

Abang, had ordered the arrest of Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno south when the court couldn’t produce Maina after he fled the country to Niger Republic.

Ndume had stood surety for Maina so that he could be granted bail. After about four days in custody, the court granted the legislator bail on Friday. Abang had said although other grounds of Ndume’s bail application failed, the senator has a record of “good behaviour”.

The judge had asked the Borno lawmaker to produce a surety who must be a resident of the federal capital territory (FCT) and has property in the territory. Abang had said the surety must also depose an affidavit of their readiness to face the consequences if the senator absconds.