Fayose

The Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday granted permission to a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, who is being tried for alleged N2.2billion fraud, to embark on a foreign medical trip.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke granted permission following an application by Fayose’s counsel, Ola Olanipekun (SAN).

The prosecuting counsel did not oppose the application for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Rotimi Jacobs (SAN).

The judge adjourned further hearing in the case till January 22, 2021.

The EFCC is prosecuting Fayose alongside a firm, Spotless Investment Limited, for alleged N2.2billion fraud.

In the charges, the EFCC alleged, among other things that Fayose, on June 17, 2014, “took possession of the sum of N1, 219, 000,000 to fund your 2014 gubernatorial campaign in Ekiti State, which you reasonably ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: criminal breach of trust/stealing.”

The ex-governor was also alleged to have on the same day “received a cash payment of $5,000,000 from Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, the then Minister of State for Defense, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 1 and 16(d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 16 (2)(b) of the same Act.”

The EFCC also alleged that Fayose purchased a property known as No.44, Osun Crescent, Maitama, Abuja for N200m in the name of “your elder sister, Mrs Moji Oladeji.”

But Fayose and Spotless Investment Limited have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

